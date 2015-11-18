CEC Chairman: We couldn't investigate videos at social networks without exact addresses

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Processes regarding election in Azerbaijan comply with requirements of the day. Held elections maybe compared with elections in the developed countries of the world.

Report informs, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) says Wednesday.

Azerbaijan's Election Code was made in accordance with international standards, M.Panahov said. Positive opinion made by many international organizations regarding the elections held in Azerbaijan.

Web cameras installed in the polling stations, he said: If there was power having political position in Azerbaijan, they would try to affect the results. We could not investigate videos spread in the social networks and mentioning no exact address and stations in which these cases occurred, because there is no address. It means some people have other interests. There are such videos that even name of constituency is not mentioned.

Azerbaijani public is not indifferent for the country's future, M.Panahov says.