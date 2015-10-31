CEC Chairman: Names of candidates of "Musavat" party will remain on ballots

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov expressed his attitude to the suspension of the participation of "Musavat" party in elections.

Report informs, at a press conference on October 31 he said that the CEC discussed the issue: "The Electoral Code does not provide the solution of this question. Nobody can remove his/her name from the ballot. If they turned 10 days ago, it would have been possible. However, now it's impossible."

According to him, nobody has the right to do it: "This is the first time. Their names will remain on the list of voters will vote for them, and if they are elected, they become deputies. And they will go to the parliament, or not - it's their own business".