CEC Chairman: All conditions created for voters

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the start of the elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov held a press conference.

Report informs, M.Panahov said that all conditions created for 5.2 million Azerbaijani citizens for voting at 5,415 permanent and 132 temporary polling stations ."This year, 767 candidates - representatives of 15 political parties and one bloc of parties, which represents seven parties, will compete for seats in Azerbaijan's Parliament. More than 66,000 observers have passed accreditation at the election committee to monitor the elections.I think that this high figure. Socio-political stability in the country and the attitude of Azerbaijani society for the elections give grounds to say that, elections will be free and transparent. "

