CEC announces preliminary results of Azerbaijani parliamentary elections - LIST

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the preliminary results of the voting in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the press conference that all the 5,547 poling stations in Azerbaijan opened at the set time – 08:00, and closed at 19:00 Baku time.

Report informs, according to preliminary data, the voter turnout at the election was 55.7 percent.

He said that over 2.89 million voters cast their ballots during the election, which is six percent more than in the previous elections.

Panahov said that the election is declared valid at all the polling stations.

The preliminary results of the voting are as follows:

Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1 - Vasif Talibov - 89.4%

Sharur constituency #2 - Isa Habibbeyli - 80.5%

Babek-Kangarli-Nakhchivan constituency #3 - Sattar Mehbaliyev -82.9%

Nakhchivan city constituency #4 - Eldar Ibrahimov -83.6%

Shahbuz-Babek constituency #5 - Siyavush Novruzov -80.3%

Julfa-Babek constituency #6 - Ulviyya Hamzayeva - 79.3%

Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7 - Gudrat Hasanguliyev -79.6%

First Binagadi constituency #8 - Azay Guliyev - 62.9%

Second Binagadi constituency #9 - Kamaladdin Gafarov -68.9%

Third Binagadi constituency #10 - Madar Musayev - 78.1%

Garadagh constituency #11 - Aydin Huseynov - 74.4%

Garadagh-Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12 - Mikhail Zabelin -75.2%

Khazar-Pirallahi constituency #13 - Rauf Aliyev - 78.3%

Khazar constituency #14 - Mehriban Aliyeva - 96.7%

First Yasamal constituency #15 - Ulvi Guliyev - 79.7%

Second Yasamal constituency #16 - Ayten Mustafayeva - 51.5%

Third Yasamal constituency #17 - Elshad Hasanov - 82.1%

Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18 - Rasim Musabeyov - 55.8%

First Narimanov constituency #19 - Hikmat Mammadov - 51.9%

Second Narimanov constituency #20 - Adil Aliyev - 65.6%

First Nasimi constituency #21 - Melahet Ibrahimgizi - 74.8%

Second Nasimi constituency #22 - Asim Mollazade – 57.1%

Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23 - Ziyad Samadzade - 74.7%

First Nizami constituency #24 - Rovnag Abdullayev - 78.2%

Second Nizami constituency #25 - Sadagat Valiyeva - 68.2%

First Sabunchu constituency #26 - Fazil Mustafa - 53.4%

Second Sabunchu constituency #27 - Dilara Jabrayilova - 62.2%

Third Sabunchu constituency #28 - Eldar Guliyev - 56.8%

Sabail constituency #29 - Shamsaddin Hajiyev - 61.6%

First Surakhani constituency #30 - Sevinj Fataliyeva - 71.5%

Second Surakhani constituency #31 - Faraj Guliyev - 38.6%

Third Surakhani constituency #32 - Aghajan Abiyev - 73.6%

First Khatai constituency #33 - Huseynbala Miralamov - 70.8%

Second Khatai constituency #34 - Fuad Muradov - 66.2%

Third Khatai constituency #35 - Araz Alizade - 44.7%

Fourth Khatai constituency #36 - Samad Seyidov - 71.1%

First Nizami constituency #37 (Ganja city) - Parvin Karimzade - 62.4%

Second Nizami constituency #38 (Ganja city) - Nagif Hamzayev - 64.8%

First Kapaz constituency #39 (Ganja city) - Khanlar Fatiyev - 58.1%

Second Kapaz constituency #40 (Ganja city) - Musa Guliyev - 47.3%

First Sumgayit constituency #41 - Mirzajan Khalilov - 66.2%

Second Sumgayit constituency #42 - Tahir Mirkishili - 68.4%

Third Sumgayit constituency #43 - Mukhtar Babayev - 70.3%

Sumqayit-Khizi constituency #44 - Haji Salayev - 68.4%

Absheron constituency #45 - Ogtay Asadov - 84.2%

Shirvan constituency #46 - Rafael Jabrayilov - 62.5%

Mingachevir constituency #47 - Aydin Mirzazade -53.7%

Yevlakh constituency #48 - Ilham Mammadov - 68.2%

Yevlakh-Mingachevir constituency #49 - Ali Huseynli - 70.9%

Absheron-Gobustan constituency #50 - Zeynab Khanlarova - 70.1%

Gusar constituency #51 - Azer Badamov - 62.4%

Guba constituency #52 - Vahid Ahmadov - 52.2%

Guba-Gusar constituency #53 - Yevda Abramov - 62.1%

Shabran-Siyazan constituency #54 - Tahir Suleymanov - 71.2%

Khachmaz constituency #55 - Eldeniz Selimov - 66.5%

Khachmaz village constituency #56 - Ilham Aliyev - 68.8%

Kurdamir constituency #57 - Muslum Mammadov - 62.4%

Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituency #58 - Rafael Huseynov - 59.9%

Salyan constituency #59 - Aliaga Huseynov - 73.2%

Salyan-Neftchala constituency #60 - Fazail Agamali - 70.4%

Neftchala constituency #61 - Arif Rahimzade - 73.2%

Saatli constituency #62 - Aflatun Amashov - 64.5%

First Sabirabad constituency #63 - Elchin Guliyev - 75.8%

Second Sabirabad constituency #64 - Rustam Khalilov - 64.3%

Saatli-Sabirabad-Kurdamir constituency #65 - Ahliman Amiraslanov - 71.4%

Bilasuvar constituency #66 - Khanhuseyn Kazimli - 63.5%

Jalilabad city constituency #67 - Malik Hasanov - 69.3%

Jalilabad village constituency #68 - Mirkazim Kazimov - 66.1%

Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency #69 - Fazail Ibrahimli - 62.9%

Masalli city constituency #70 - Nariman Aliyev - 63.1%

Masalli village constituency #71 - Elmira Akhundova - 60.4%

Yardimli-Masalli constituency #72 - Musa Gasimli - 59.5%

Lankaran city constituency #73 - Rufat Guliyev - 65%

Lankaran village constituency #74 - Hadi Rajabli - 69.3%

Lankaran-Masalli constituency #75 - Javanshir Pashazade - 71.2%

Lankaran-Astara constituency #76 - Ziyafet Asgarov - 72.2%

Astara constituency #77 - Rashad Mahmudov - 67.1%

Lerik constituency #78 - Igbal Mammadov - 67.1%

İmishli constituency #79 - Asabil Gasimov - 62.2%

İmishli-Beylegan constituency #80 - Chingiz Ganizade - 62.7%

Beylegan constituency #81 - Shahin Ismayilov - 59.6%

Aghjabadi constituency #82 - Tahir Rzayev - 63.3%

Aghjabadi-Fizuli constituency #83 - Agil Abbasov - 65.3%

Füzuli constituency #84 - Bahar Muradova - 71.9%

Shamakhi constituency #85 - Elkhan Suleymanov - 65.9%

İsmayilli constituency #86 - Novruzali Aslanov - 72.4%

Aghsu-İsmayilli constituency #87 - Tahir Karimli - 66.3%

Goychay constituency #88 - Sabir Hajiyev - 57.7%

Goychay-Aghdash constituency #89 - Elman Nasirov - 61.5%

Aghdash constituency #90 - Chingiz Asadullayev - 62.9%

Ujar constituency #91 - Vusal Huseynov - 62.2%

Zardab-Ujar constituency #92 - Zhale Aliyeva - 51.2%

Barda city constituency #93 - Govhar Bakhshaliyeva - 71.9%

Barda village constituency #94 - Zahid Oruj - 71.8%

Terter constituency #95 - Sahib Aliyev - 65.6%

Goranboy-Naftalan constituency #96 - Mahir Aslanov - 68.1%

Goranboy-Aghdam-Terter constituency #97 - Agalar Valiyev - 68.7%

Shamkir city constituency #98 - Sahiba Gafarova - 77.6%

Shamkir village constituency #99 - Sona Aliyeva - 72.8%

Shamkir -Dashkasan constituency #100 - Kamran Bayramov - 72.2%

Goygol-Dashkasan constituency #101 - Rovshan Rzayev - 72.1%

Samukh-Shamkir constituency #102 - Valeh Alasgarov - 70.5%

Gadabay constituency #103 - Sevinj Huseynova - 72.9%

Gadabay-Tovuz constituency #104 - Rafig Mammadhasanov - 67.8%

Tovuz constituency #105 - Ganira Pashayeva - 62.6%

Tovuz-Gazakh-Aghstafa constituency #106 - Ulviyya Agayeva - 61.2%

Gazakh constituency #107 - Kamran Nabizade - 62.4%

Aghstafa constituency #108 - Nizami Jafarov - 72.4%

Balaken constituency #109 - Nasib Mahamaliyev - 69.5%

Zagatala constituency #110 - Elshen Musayev - 52.5%

Zagatala-Balaken constituency #111 - Kamila Aliyeva - 50.5%

Gakh constituency #112 - Azer Karimli - 73.4%

Shaki city constituency #113 - Yagub Mahmudov - 56.5%

First Shaki village constituency #114 - Ali Masimli - 51.2%

Second Shaki village constituency #115 - Javanshir Feyziyev - 58.4%

Gabala constituency #116 - Fattah Heydarov - 80.6 %

Oghuz-Gabala constituency #117 - Agiya Nakhchivanli - 70.8%

Aghdam city constituency #118 - Bakhtiyar Aliyev - 68%

Aghdam village constituency #119 - Bakhtiyar Sadigov - 68.3%

Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency #120 - Astan Shahverdiyev - 65.2%

Lachin constituency #121 - Mahir Abbaszade - 75.2%

Khankendi constituency #122 - Flora Gasimova - 49.9%

Kalbajar constituency #123 - Javid Gurbanov - 84.9%

Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavend constituency #124 - Elman Mammadov - 58.9%

Zangilan-Gubadli constituency #125 - Imamverdi Ismayilov - 62.5%.