Bill on life insurance of doctors submitted to Milli Majlis

The legislation on "Compulsory insurance from loss of professional working capacity as a result of labor accidents and occupational diseases" should include a provision on life insurance of doctors, Report quotes MP Nigar Arpadarai, as saying.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said that the bill was sent to the relevant department: "If the department considers it expedient to adopt the bill, it will be submitted for discussion at one of the next meetings."