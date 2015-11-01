​Aztelekom: We've taken necessary measures for non-stop monitoring of voting process through Internet using a web camera

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Web cameras were installed 671 polling stations on 86 constituencies on the service site of Aztelekom company, all lots are equipped with alternative energy sources."

Report was informed by the press service of Aztelekom of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies.

They stressed that stability of communication in the regions was fully ensured; "Territories resided by refugees and remote locations were also provided with these links. We've taken necessary measures for non-stop monitoring of voting process through Internet using a web camera."