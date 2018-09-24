AZN 50 fine for dropping cigarette ends and cigarette boxes on ground in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Those offering to smoke in prohibited areas will be fined in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that item 5 is annexed to article 212 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

According to the amendment, officials creating conditions for smoking or offering to smoke in the prohibited areas (except for a special place for smoking) under the law "On Restriction of the Use of Tobacco Products" will be fined AZN 500 and legal entities AZN 1,200.

Moreover, those throwing tobacco wastes into the environment are expected to be fined AZN 50.