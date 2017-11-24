Azerbaijani trade representatives abroad will not pay income tax

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani trade representatives and employees of their administration, acting in the embassies and consulates abroad, will be exempted from income tax.

Report informs, Tax Code of Azerbaijan will be amended.

Employees of the Azerbaijani trade representatives and their administrations acting in the embassies and consulates abroad has been added to Article 102 (exemptions and privileges on income tax) of the Code.

The draft says, it has been developed for the purpose of exemption of revenues of trade representatives and employees of their administration, acting in the embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad, from income tax.