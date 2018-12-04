Azerbaijani students to wear school uniforms defined by Ministry of Education

Baku.4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The uniforms defined by the relevant executive authority (Ministry of Education) will be used for the schoolchildren studying in the general educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that it was stated in the new draft law "On General Education".

The 12th article of the draft law (General educational institution) goes that the uniforms defined by the relevant executive authority will be applied to the schoolchildren of the general education institutions.

The new draft has been discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education. Chairman of the Committee Isa Habibbayli said that though some schools have their uniforms, the process did not cover all schools.