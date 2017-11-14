Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss new draft law "On Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic"

© Report

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The new draft law on “Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic” envisages key duties of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan during time of peace, real threat and war.

Report informs, draft law consists of five charters and 16 articles. If the draft law is adopted, the law “On the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic" that came into effect in 1991 will be ineffective.

The draft law will be discussed at the Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).