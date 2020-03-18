Azerbaijani Parliament suspends business trips for MP's

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addressed necessary measures to combat coronavirus infection (COVID-19). According to her business trips and visits to foreign countries of deputies and employees of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan have been temporarily suspended.

COVID2019's appeared on the last day of 2019 - December 31, 2019, in the Chinese city of Wuhan. So far, more than 170,000 cases have been officially registered all around the world, and more than 8,000 people died. The virus became a deadly threat in so rapidly, that WHO had to declare COVID2019 a Pandemic on March 11.