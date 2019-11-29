Meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off - UPDATED

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/f35f1f656beb9da71eb7df2eecc8161e/8949eb80-92b7-44c9-89f7-244cb9fa808e_292.jpg

The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has kicked off.

Report informs that the meeting is chaired by Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

The agenda of the meeting includes 22 issues.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov also attends the meeting.