Azerbaijani parliament’s committees start activity

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani parliament committees have started activity within the autumn session.

Report informs that the first committee meeting of the parliament is being held today.

The first plenary meeting of the autumn session is to be held on October 1.

According to the Internal Regulations of the parliament, the autumn session of the parliament kicks off on September 30 and lasts till December 30. As September 30 is Sunday, the first meeting will be held on October 1.

The legislative actions plan of the autumn session will be announced soon.