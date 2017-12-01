Azerbaijani Parliament passes law banning to smoke in public places

Baku. 1 December.REPORT.AZ/ Draft law "On restriction of use of tobacco products" has today put on discussions in final reading at plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Reports informs, after the second reading, Chairman of Labor and Social Policy Committee of Milli Majlis Hadi Rajabli informed about amendment and changes made to the draft law.

According to the draft law, smoking of cigarettes, hookah and electronic cigarettes will be banned in the healthcare, scientific and educational facilities, museums, libraries, cinemas, theaters, circus buildings, exhibition and demonstration halls, halls for sporting events, halls of concerts and other mass events, trade, welfare and social service facilities, vehicles in common use for passenger transport and taxis, lifts of multi-apartment buildings, rooms in common use, children's play-ground, areas near beaches and other places.

The daft law says it is up to employer to allot the designated smoking area at work and it is not mandatory by law.

In addition, the municipalities have been authorized to hold awareness-raising activities.

In the end of discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted.