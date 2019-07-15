Azerbaijani MPs go on vacation

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/15010450997cbe472e8cd39db8384207/21e32069-2e86-4c31-b3fb-1bc37cdc96c9_292.jpg

MPs of the Azerbaijani Parliament went on vacation.

Report infoms that members of the parliament will be on vacation from July 15 until August 30.

In accordance with the Internal Regulations of the Milli Majlis, when the extraordinary session of the legislative body is called during the vacation period, the vacation of the parliament is suspended for the period of the extraordinary session and the deputies are recalled from the vacation for this period.

Autumn session of the parliament begins on 30 September and continues until December 30. Committees of Milli Majlis start their activity from September 15.

According to the law "On the Status of the Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the deputies will be paid a two-month salary allowance for their treatment and rest during their vacation.

Notably, the summer session of the Milli Majlis started on February 1 and lasted until May 31. An extraordinary session of the legislative body was called in June-July. The last meeting of the extraordinary session is scheduled for July 12.