Azerbaijani legislation to ban the human cloning

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Usage of reproductive cells and embryos for human cloning will be banned in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, this is reflected in Article 15 (Right to store reproductive cells) of the newly developed draft law "On protection of reproductive health".

The draft law says that men and women, reaching the age of marriage who are at risk of losing their reproductive health are entitled to store reproductive cells. Storage and use of reproductive cells for commercial purposes is prohibited.

The rules for storage of reproductive cells are determined by relevant executive authority. The use of reproductive cells and embryos for human cloning is prohibited.

The draft law will be discussed at the spring session of Milli Majlis.