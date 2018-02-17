Azerbaijani lawmakers to observe pre-election process in Russia

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Chairman of the Committee for Defense, Security and Antiterrorism Ziyafat Asgarov, lawmaker Rauf Aliyev will pay a visit to Russia on February 19.

Report was informed in the Milli Majlis press service.

According to the report, members of Azerbaijani Parliament will participate in the pre-election monitoring of presidential elections in Russia, to review pre-election process especially in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as will observe the voting campaign.

The visit will end on February 23.

Notably, the presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18.