Azerbaijani lawmakers to hold meetings in European Parliament

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The deputies of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, represented in the Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation of the European Union - Azerbaijan - Azer Kerimli, Elman Nasirov, as well as new members of the Committee Sahiba Gafarova and Chingiz Ganizadeh will pay a visit to the French city of Strasbourg, February 5.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament, lawmakers will hold a number of meetings in the European Parliament.
The meetings will discuss the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.
The visit will end on February 9.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
