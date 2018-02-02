 Top
    Azerbaijani lawmakers to hold meetings in European Parliament

    The meeting will discuss cooperation with the EU

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The deputies of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, represented in the Committee for Parliamentary Cooperation of the European Union - Azerbaijan - Azer Kerimli, Elman Nasirov, as well as new members of the Committee Sahiba Gafarova and Chingiz Ganizadeh will pay a visit to the French city of Strasbourg, February 5.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament, lawmakers will hold a number of meetings in the European Parliament. 

    The meetings will discuss the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

    The visit will end on February 9.

