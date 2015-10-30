Azerbaijani CEC registers 501 international observers for elections

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said 501 observers from 40 international structures have been registered in the CEC to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on November 1. “The international observers represent 27 countries,” he told a CEC meeting.

Mr Panahov said: “The number of people registered in Precinct Election Commissions (PECs) and Central Election Commission (CEC) for observing the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan totaled 63,000 and 2,619, respectively.”