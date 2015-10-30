 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani CEC registers 501 international observers for elections

    Mazahir Panahov says, 501 observers from 40 international structures have been registered in the CEC

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said 501 observers from 40 international structures have been registered in the CEC to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on November 1. “The international observers represent 27 countries,” he told a CEC meeting.

    Mr Panahov said: “The number of people registered in Precinct Election Commissions (PECs) and Central Election Commission (CEC) for observing the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan totaled 63,000 and 2,619, respectively.”

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi