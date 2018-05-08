Azerbaijani Ambassador: "Armenia illegally relocates Armenians in Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh"

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main factor of instability in the region. Such conflicts pose threat to security. The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demanding the immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces from Azerbaijan.In addition, NATO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Parliament and the GUAM are in this position.Despite this position of international organizations, Armenia does not forsake the aggression and tries to keep the status quo”.

Report informs, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Republic to the Republic of Croatia Kamil Khasiyev said at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

He noted that this conflict continues as a result of Armenia's destructive policy, which is why it can not be resolved peacefully: "Armenia fires the frontier villages of Azerbaijan and civilians suffer from it. In April 2016, Armenia again made such provocation and fired Azerbaijan’s settlements”.

Ambassador reminded that since 2014, there have been eight meetings between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan. K. Khasiyev stressed that Armenia illegally relocates Armenians in Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh: "All this serves to the prolongation of the conflict. The European Union must support the relocation of Syrian Armenians to Armenia but not to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. "