Azerbaijan will issue new generation ID cards in 2019

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ New generation identity cards will be issued to the citizens of Azerbaijan starting in January 1, 2019.

Report informs, relevant amendment will be made to the law "On identity card of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

However, identity cards were scheduled to be issued on January 1, 2018, the period was extended due to technical problems.

The draft was recommended to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Notably, the new generation ID cards will be more secure than older ones. These cards will include an electronic carrier (chip), containing holder's biometric photo and other personal data.