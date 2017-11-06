 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan will issue new generation ID cards in 2019

    Amendment will be made to relevant legislation© Report

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ New generation identity cards will be issued to the citizens of Azerbaijan starting in January 1, 2019.

    Report informs, relevant amendment will be made to the law "On identity card of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

    However, identity cards were scheduled to be issued on January 1, 2018, the period was extended due to technical problems.

    The draft was recommended to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

    Notably, the new generation ID cards will be more secure than older ones. These cards will include an electronic carrier (chip), containing holder's biometric photo and other personal data.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi