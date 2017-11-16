Azerbaijan will fine officials for posting banned information on Internet

© Report

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Officials will be fined in Azerbaijan for posting banned information on the Internet.

Report informs, relevant amendments will be made to the Administrative Offenses Code.

Thus, officials will be punished up to 1.500 AZN, legal persons from 2.000 AZN up to 2.500 AZN for not restricting access to an internet information resource by hosting provider or internet provider immediately after the internet information resource included in the "List of information resources, posting information, distribution of which is banned".