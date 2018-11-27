Azerbaijan to send peacekeepers to Southern Sudan

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is sending peacekeepers in Southern Sudan.

Report informs that a draft undersigned by President Ilham Aliyev has been submitted in this regard to the Milli Majlis committee on defense, security and corruption.

The draft notes that the four-person staff will act within the UN peacekeeping mission. Of them three are officers, while one is represented as an observer.

The committee discussed the draft and recommended it to the plenary session.