Azerbaijan to open new facility for drug addiction treatment

A medical institution will be established in Azerbaijan to implement compulsory medical measures related to drug addiction.

Report informs, the new medical facility will operate in closed mode.

A new chapter of the Criminal Procedure Code "Proceedings on implementation of compulsory medical measures on a person, considered to be exempt from criminal liability due to drug addiction" will come into force after creation of the medical facility.

The draft will soon be discussed at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).