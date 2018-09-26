Azerbaijan to introduce fine for burying outside cemeteries

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to introduce punishment for burying in unsanctioned areas.

According to Report, amendments are proposed to the Code of Administrative Law Offenses in this regard.

New article 516-1 (Violation of the legislation on rules of cemetery management) will be added to the Code.

Under the article, the officials will be fined AZN 100 to AZN 300 for the failure or the untimely inclusion of information about a burial place to the Single Register of Burial Places.

A fine of AZN 500 to AZN 1000 is envisaged for the violation of requirements to the reservation of burial spaces and burying in unsanctioned grounds.