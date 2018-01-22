Azerbaijan to host international health forum

© Report

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Forums of Medical Associations are held in the world. Such forums have been organized since 1984. The forum mainly addresses the health legislation, forming of mandatory health insurance, post-diploma education, family medicine and administration of first aid.”

Report informs, Azerbaijani lawmaker Rashad Mahmudov told today's meeting of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament). He said that a recent similar forum was held in Israel last year.

Mahmudov added that relevant associations in Azerbaijan have sent a joint request to the forum. After the voting of 50 countries it was decided that the following health forum will be held in Azerbaijan: “The international forum is planned to take place this year. The forum organizers will make final decisions after holding the necessary meetings in our country. Holding this forum in Azerbaijan will contribute to development of healthcare in our country.”