Azerbaijan to enable schools to create production and service industries

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Appropriate production and service areas can be established at general education institutions in order to provide entrepreneurship and innovative activity.

Report informs that according to Article 31 of the new draft law "On General Education" (Entrepreneurship and Innovative Activities in the general education field), the general education institution can carry entrepreneurial activity (paid education services, income from rent and sale of products of subsidiary farms, pupils’ handicrafts) determined by the relevant executive authority in accordance with its profile and directions of its activity, as well as based on the priority of the education for the purpose of earning additional income.

Revenues generated from entrepreneurial activity of the state educational institutions are directly directed to the development of education and social protection of employees, the draft law states.