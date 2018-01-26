Azerbaijan tightens penalty for doping violations

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, penalties against doping will be toughened.

Report informs, Chairman of Youth and Sports Committee of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Fuad Muradov said at today’s meeting.

He added that amendments should be made to the Law "On combating the use of doping agents or methods in sports": "There is a package of common offers. It also includes changes to Administrative and Criminal Codes. This issue is included in the legislative work plan of the spring session of the Youth and Sports Committee”.