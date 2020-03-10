Azerbaijan's ruling party to nominate candidate for parliament speaker

The Executive Board of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has convened for its regular meeting today.

According to Report, the meeting will discuss the nomination of candidates from the ruling party for the posts of Milli Majlis chairman (speaker), first deputy chairman, and deputy chairman.

Notably, on March 5, the plenary session of the Constitutional Court approved the results of the sixth parliamentary elections. By the results of the vote, candidates from 121 out of 125 constituencies were elected to Milli Majlis.

The Central Election Commission annulled the results of Khatai's first Con.EC No 33, Khatai third Con.EC No 35, Lankaran village Con.EC No 74, Imishli-Beylagan Con.EC No 80.