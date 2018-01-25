Azerbaijan offers to make mandatory marital settlement agreement

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The member of Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, Sadagat Valiyeva proposed to make a change to the Family Code and making marital settlement agreement mandatory.

Report informs, S. Valiyeva said at today's meeting of the Committee. She stated that if the agreement will be mandatory, the number of divorces will decrease: “The number of divorces increased in Azerbaijan. The reason of that is lack of responsibility. Signing the martial agreement should be mandatory. It should not be on voluntary basis. Without this agreement the number of divorces gradually increases. The children are raised by their mothers in that case. At times, none of parties bring up the child.”