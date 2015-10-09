 Top
    Azerbaijan may launch electronic voting

    Head of “Sechkiler” Information Center: “We have no technical or infrastructure problems due to launching e-voting in Azerbaijan”

    Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/ “If amendments to made to the legislation, Azerbaijan may apply e-voting”. 

    Report informs, Rufat Gulmammadov, Head of “Sechkiler” Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told the reporters.

    R. Gulmammadov stated, there is no technical or infrastructure problem for application and holding of e-voting in Azerbaijan. “Main condition of voting is anonymity. Pressure on a citizen during e-voting is possible. Therefore, electronic voting was unsuccessful in most countries and was not accepted well”. 

