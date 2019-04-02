Azerbaijan makes concessions to stepmothers

The Chamber of Accounts has suggested appropriate changes to the law “On social benefits” to take into account stepchildren up to 8 years old while defining social benefit law of the mothers with more than one kids, according to the Chamber's 2018 report.

It was noted that according to the information provided on the proposal, the bill "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On the Draft Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law on Social Benefits" has been prepared and is being agreed.