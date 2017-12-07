 Top
    Azerbaijan grants status of civil servant to trade representatives abroad

    Amendment made to law 'On civil service'© Report

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Trade representatives of Azerbaijan operating in foreign embassies and consulates are granted status of civil servants.

    Report informs, a relevant amendment was made to law "On civil service".

    People, working at the trade representations at foreign embassies and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be granted this status.

    The draft was submitted for discussion at the Milli Majlis, and recommended to the plenary session.

