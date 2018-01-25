Azerbaijan exempts from tuition fees the persons with late and disabled parents

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The law "On social protection of children who lost their parents and deprived of parental care" will be amended. The amendment envisages payment of tuition fee by the state for the people with one parent lost before the age of 18 and the other disabled of second degree".

Report informs, Hadi Rajabli, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy said at today's meeting.

According to him, the current legislation does not allow this: "According to estimates, number of such persons is more than 100. We can study financial possibility of education of these persons and then, make changes in the legislation".