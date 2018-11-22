Azerbaijan establishes new medal

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is establishing jubilee medal “100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Border Protection (1919-2019)”.

Report informs that the law “On Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan” is being amended in this regard.

According to the addition, the medal “100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Border Protection (1919-2019)” is being established.

People who served military service in the relevant executive power body by August 18, 2019, succeeded in carrying out their official duties and were involved in the establishment and strengthening of border service agencies, resigned officers and other persons who have special merits in the development of border service agencies are awarded with this medal.

The draft amendment will be discussed in Milli Majlis.