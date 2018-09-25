Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal on 100th anniversary of state security and foreign intelligence agencies

© Report

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan establishes the jubilee medal on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the state security and foreign intelligence agencies (1919-2019).

Report informs that changes are introduced into the law "On Institution of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in this regard.

The jubilee medal will be awarded to military servicemen, who achieve high results while performing their official duties in the field of state security and foreign intelligence and are distinguished in the protection of Azerbaijan's national interests from internal and external threats.