Azerbaijan eliminates restriction of number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Committee for Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption has convened.

Report informs, draft amendment was considered in the law "On consent to the placement of the platoons of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the structure of battalion of the Turkish Armed Forces and under the general command of the NATO structures in Afghanistan and participation in corresponding operations".

The decision will come into force on January 1, 2018.

After discussions, it was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).