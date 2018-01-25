Azerbaijan develops a new draft protecting children from harmful information

© Report

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Milli Majlis has held its first meeting of the spring session this year.

Report informs, Committee Chair Agiya Nakhchivanli made a report at the meeting.

She informed about the work carried out by the committee in the autumn session of 2017.

Nakhchivanli said that the draft law "On protection of children from information harmful to their health and development" has been developed and submitted to relevant bodies for consideration.