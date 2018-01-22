Azerbaijan bars dispencing of medicines to persons under 14

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is prohibited to sell medicines to persons, who have not reached the age of 14 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On medicines" is being amended.

Article 13 of the Law says, "medicines are dispensed to the population only by the pharmacies. It is mandatory for pharmacies to have in their stock medicines, which are included in “List of medicines used in vital and urgent situations”. Pharmacies are prohibited to sell other goods, except optical equipment, perfumery-cosmetics, baby foods, curative mineral waters, biologically active foodadditives and personal hygiene products. Dispensing of prescribed medicines without a doctor’s prescription is prohibited. Requirements for pharmacies and the norms for dispensing medicines from the pharmacies are determined by the relevant executive authority".

A new Article 13.3-1 is inserted. According to the amendment, persons who have not reached the age of 14 are prohibited from supplying medicines.

The draft amendment will be discussed at plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).