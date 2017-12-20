Azerbaijan bans planning of baby gender using assisted reproductive technology

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baby gender planning by application of assisted reproductive technologies will be banned in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, says Article 12 (Right to treat infertility) of the newly developed draft law "On protection of reproductive health".

The draft law says that except for the cases where genetic inheritance disease is likely to occur, baby gender planning is not permitted when applying assisted reproductive technologies.

The draft law will be discussed at the spring session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).