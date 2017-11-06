Azerbaijan abolishes provision requiring executive authority's permission for vehicle repair

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A punishment for acceptance of vehicles with damaged bodies for repair without permission of the relevant executive authority will be removed from the legislation in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant amendment proposed to the Administrative Offences Code.

Thus, Item 2 (acceptance of vehicles with damaged bodies for repair without permission of the relevant executive authority is fined in the amount of 250 AZN) of Article 345 (Violation of vehicle maintenance and repair rules) will be canceled. In addition, the words "and violation of repair rules" in the title of the article will be removed.

It was stated in the draft that there is no need to have a permit from the relevant executive authority when accepting damaged vehicles for repair.

The draft was recommended to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.