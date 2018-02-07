 Top
    Close photo mode

    Agenda of next plenary session of Milli Majlis unveiled

    It includes 18 issues© Report

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of next plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on February 13, was announced.

    Report informs, the agenda includes 18 issues.

    They are draft laws "On Constitutional Court", "On Alat Free Economic Zone", "On Energy", "On Power Industry", "On Gas Supply", "On State Registry of Real Estate" and others, as well as amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

    In addition, a new draft law "On the rights of persons with disabilities" will also be discussed. 

    Annual report of the authority carrying out administrative oversight of municipalities' activity will also be considered.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi