Agenda of next plenary meeting of extraordinary session of Milli Majlis announced

The agenda of the next plenary meeting of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament has been announced.

The agenda of the meeting, scheduled for July 9, includes 38 issues.

These are the bills on Courts and Judges, State Duty, Employment Pensions, Road Traffic, as well as Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Administrative Procedure, Administrative Offenses. The draft amendments will be discussed in paragraphs 2 and 3.

In addition, the deputies will consider the bill "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019" (second reading).