© Report

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on December 15, was announced.

Report informs, agenda includes 38 issues.

Parliament is expected to amend the law "On Chamber of Accounts".

At the plenary session, the law "On Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" will be discussed in the second reading.