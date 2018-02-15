 Top
    Agenda of Milli Majlis next plenary session announced

    It includes 18 issues© Report

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on February 23, was announced.

    Report informs, the agenda includes 18 issues.

    They are the Laws "On Patent", "On Trademarks and Geographical Indicators", "On Accreditation in Compliance," "On Veterinary", "On Phytosanitary Controls", "On Food Products", "On Standardization", "On Sanitation and Epidemiological Surveillance", "On Roadmap" and etc.

    Besides, Azerbaijani lawmakers will also discuss the draft law "On Technical Cleaning".

