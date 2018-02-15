Agenda of Milli Majlis next plenary session announced

© Report

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on February 23, was announced.

Report informs, the agenda includes 18 issues.

They are the Laws "On Patent", "On Trademarks and Geographical Indicators", "On Accreditation in Compliance," "On Veterinary", "On Phytosanitary Controls", "On Food Products", "On Standardization", "On Sanitation and Epidemiological Surveillance", "On Roadmap" and etc.

Besides, Azerbaijani lawmakers will also discuss the draft law "On Technical Cleaning".