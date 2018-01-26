Agenda of Milli Majlis first plenary meeting in spring session announced

© Report

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the first meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session on February 1, was announced.

Report informs, the agenda includes 15 issues.

These are draft amendments to the laws "On social insurance", "On state protection of persons attending criminal proceedings", "On combating tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On vocational education", "On medicines", "On fight against terrorism", "On citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan" as well as to the Administrative Offences Codes and Construction Codes.

Besides, composition of the Disciplinary and Accounting Committees of the Parliament and 2018 Legislative Work Plan will be approved in the meeting.