 Top
    Close photo mode

    Agenda of Milli Majlis first plenary meeting in spring session announced

    Agenda includes 15 issues© Report

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the first meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) spring session on February 1, was announced.

    Report informs, the agenda includes 15 issues.

    These are draft amendments to the laws "On social insurance", "On state protection of persons attending criminal proceedings", "On combating tuberculosis in the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On vocational education", "On medicines", "On fight against terrorism", "On citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan" as well as to the Administrative Offences Codes and Construction Codes.

    Besides, composition of the Disciplinary and Accounting Committees of the Parliament and 2018 Legislative Work Plan will be approved in the meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi