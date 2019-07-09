Agenda of Milli Majlis’s meeting changed

 Top

Agenda of meeting amended

The agenda of the plenary session of the Milli Majlis has been changed.

Report informs that Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov said at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis held today.

According to Asadov, the agenda included 38 issues. 3 of them were removed from the agenda and would be discussed at the plenary meeting on July 12: These are amendments to “On Approval of the Consulate Charter of the Republic of Azerbaijan "," On Notary "," On State duty”, “Civil Code”, “Non-Bank Credit Organizations” and “Code of Administrative Offenses ".

