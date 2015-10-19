​About 130 CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The structure of the CIS observation mission for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will include about 130 observers, 12 of them are to carry out their functions on a long-term basis.

Report was told by the staff of the CIS observation mission, HQ head Yevgeny Sloboda said during a meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov.

During the meeting, the CEC head informed in detail on the progress of the campaign and stressed that all activities related to the elections to the parliament (Milli Majlis) are within the terms of the Electoral Code.

The head of the HQ mission Sloboda informed about the procedure and principles of the mission of observers from the CIS and its formation.

Head of Staff noted that, the objective of the mission is to promote free and democratic elections, which are an internal affair of the state.

During long-term election observation, the CIS observers have already visited and got acquainted with the work of district and precinct election commissions of Baku and Ganja, Samukh and Shamkir regions.

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on November 1.