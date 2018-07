Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, will attend the next Council of Ministers of Defense of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Republic of Tuva, Russian Federation.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At a meeting in Kyzyl city of Tuva on June 5-7, defense ministers will discuss various aspects of military cooperation within the CIS.