Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the visit to the in the frontline zone, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have visited the military facilities that are being under construction. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense inquired about the quality of the construction work and gave relevant instructions.